18-Year-Old Killed In Suspected Dishonour Killing, Body Dumped In Canal

Police recovered the body from a distance of about 2 kilometers from the place dumped. (Representational)

In a suspected case of dishonour killing, an 18-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped and beaten to death. This was also captured on a video by the accused, including the cousin of a minor girl the man was in relationship with, the police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Sahil alias Gapchu, a resident of Bawana, they said.

The accused had beaten up the victim before strangulating him to death. They even recorded a video clip where Sahil was seen bleeding, the police said.

They then dumped the body in a canal in Sonipat and burnt the victim's car at an isolated spot, they added.

A complaint was filed by the victim's uncle at the Bawana police station alleging that his nephew, Sahil, has been missing. He alleged that Sahil had left home in his car in the evening and had not returned home since then. Subsequently, a case was registered, a senior police officer said.

Acting on a tip off, a trap was laid in the Bawana area and one of the accused Rakesh, 25, was apprehended. During interrogation, he admitted to his involvement in killing Sahil. He then led the police team to the spot where he along with his associates had dumped Sahil's body, said A K Singla, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime).

After a search operation, police recovered the body from a distance of about two kilometers from the place where it had been dumped, he said.

Police said Sahil was in a relationship with a minor girl and on the intervening night of October 23 and 24, at about 3 am, he had taken his car to drop the girl near her house in Bawana. Since it was late and the girl had not returned home, her cousin Rakesh and his friends were looking for her.

Meanwhile, Rakesh spotted Sahil dropping his sister. Following this, he and Manish then took Sahil to Silana in Sonipat to their friend Nitesh's house, Mr Singla said.

Rakesh also called his cousin Lokesh to Silana. After reaching Silana, Rakesh along his brother Manish, cousin Lokesh and friend Nitesh beat up Sahil, the officer said.

One of the accused, Nilesh even made a mobile video clip of the incident in which Sahil was seen bleeding. After making the video, all the four accused strangulated him and dumped his body in the canal and burnt his car on their way back to Delhi, the officer added.

Police said Rakesh works as a DJ in the locality and is addicted to drugs. His cousin Lokesh has a previous criminal record and was arrested in a murder case by the special cell in 2015.

Police is trying to trace other accused persons who are absconding. Further investigation is underway, the police officer said.