13 Arrested For Running Fake Call Centre In Delhi, Cheating NRIs

When the location was raided, the accused were talking to NRIs, police said. (Representational)

The cyber wing of the south east district police arrested 13 people for allegedly running a fake international call center and duping Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), in Delhi on Wednesday.

According to the police, computers and accessories were installed to communicate with the NRIs, and the accused allegedly did that posing as officials and ask for money.

"Twenty mobile phones, 11 computer monitors, 11 CPUs, 11 keyboards, 10 headphones, one wi-fi router, one Mahindra Thar, and one i-20 car were recovered from their possession," the police said.

When the location was raided, the accused were talking to Indians living abroad, the police added.

Following the case, an FIR was registered at PS Cyber Police Station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is on.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Esha Pandey said, "On sustained interrogation, accused persons disclosed that they used to communicate with Indians living abroad (NRIs) to dupe them by impersonating as police or government officials of that respective country."

"They used to tell them that their national identity number has been found involved in criminal activities and if they wanted to get acquitted from those criminal charges, they would have to pay a certain amount as a fine. The victims used to pay them through cash or online gift cards to emancipate themselves from such fake charges," the DCP further said.

On June 4, the Cyber Police station of Outer District busted another international fake call center, in which the accused were cheating US citizens by pretending as executives of Microsoft support. After that raid, Delhi Police raided the call center premises located in Engineers Enclave.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)