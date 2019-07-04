1 More Arrested In Temple Vandalism, Communal Clash Case In Delhi Market

With this, the total number of people arrested in the case has reached 10, police said (Representational)

Delhi police said on Thursday they have arrested one more person in connection with the vandalising of a temple in the national capital's Chawri Bazar area, which had led to communal tension in the area.

With this, the total number of people arrested in the case has reached 10, including four juveniles, they said, adding more arrests are likely as searches are under way for other suspects.

On Sunday night, a mob vandalised a temple in Hauz Qazi area after a quarrel between two people over parking a scooter took a communal turn. The tension has reduced since.

A senior police official said the security presence in the areas has been brought down considerably. However, security personnel were deployed in Chawri Bazaar on Thursday for Jagannath procession.

On Tuesday, police arrested three people, including a minor, and a day later, they arrested six others, including three juveniles.

A delegation of Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including its former president Vijay Goel, met Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Thursday and demanded a thorough probe into the matter. The Delhi BJP unit has also asked police to treat minors, involved in the incident, as adults.

