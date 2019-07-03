Amit Shah Summons Delhi Top Cop After Communal Clash In Chandni Chowk

Four people have been arrested for Sunday's communal clashes in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

Home Minister Amit Shah today summoned Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and reportedly discussed the communal clashes in the city's old quarters on Sunday. The Hauz Qazi area remains tense after violence on Sunday that began with a dispute over parking and led to the vandalism of a temple.

"It was a general briefing about the Hauz Qazi incident and how the situation is. The situation is well under control now," Mr Patnaik told reporters after the meeting.

He said four persons had been arrested and action would be taken against all involved. "We have the CCTV footage. These are a group of criminals... we are analysing the footage and all those involved will face action," he said.

A minor is among those arrested over the violence. Over 1,000 security personnel - police and Central Reserve Police Force - have been posted in the area amid lingering tension. Shops have been shut and the residents have held a peace march.

On Sunday, a fruit seller, Sanjeev Gupta, had an argument with Aas Mohammad, who had parked his car outside his home. As the argument escalated, Aas Mohammad allegedly brought people with him and attacked the house of Sanjeev Gupta, who called the police.

As Aas Mohammad was called for questioning, a group demanded his release outside the police station. The group later attacked a temple in the neigbourhood and vandalised statues.

The vandalism has been condemned by several politicians. On Tuesday, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan visited the area and said, "It is very unfortunate and painful. The kind of things done to the temple is unforgivable."

