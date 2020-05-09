Woman Set On Fire After She Resists Molestation In Chhattisgarh: Police

The accused were arrested on Thursday: Police

A 27-year-old woman suffered serious burn injuries after she was set on fire by three men when she resisted their molestation bid in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, the police said on Friday.

The incident took place on the night of May 6 at a village under Bango police station limits.

The accused were arrested on Thursday, said Pankaj Patel, Sub Divisional Officer of Police, Katghora area.

As per the preliminary investigation, the woman was alone at her house when Sharad Masih (25), Pritam Paikra (22) and Saroj God, who knew her husband, arrived and molested her, Mr Patel said.

When she put up resistance and raised alarm, the trio poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze before fleeing, he said.

Her husband, who had gone to his maternal grandfather's nearby house, returned home and saw his wife engulfed by flames. He doused the flames and rushed her to district hospital, the police officer said.

The victim had suffered 60 per cent burns, he said. Police recorded her statement at the hospital and arrested the three accused under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 354 (molestation) and 34 (common intention).

The woman was shifted to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in the neighbouring Bilaspur district for further treatment on Friday, Mr Patel added.