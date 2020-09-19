Woman Gang-Raped In Rajasthan, Accused Filmed Act And Posted Video Online: Police

The search is on to arrest the remaining accused. (Representational image)

A 45-year-old woman was gang-raped by six men in Alwar district, police said. The accused also filmed the act and posted video online, they added.

"On Thursday(September 17) a case was registered, a married woman was going with her nephew to give someone money on credit. When they were returning after giving money, then on a hill, they were stopped by six persons," DSP, Tijara, Kushal Singh said.

"They misbehaved with the woman and assaulted her nephew. They held them captive after which one person raped the woman while others sexually assaulted her. They also made a video and circulated it on social media," he said.

"The victim narrated her ordeal to her husband and then a complaint was lodged with the police. Out of the six accused, two have been arrested so far," he added.

The search is on to arrest the remaining accused.