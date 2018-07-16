UP Man Allegedly Gives Triple Talaq To Woman For Giving Birth To A Girl

The woman has been married for two years and gave birth to a girl a week ago.

A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli has filed a complaint with the police, alleging that her husband gave Triple Talaq to her for giving birth to a girl child.

The woman alleged that her husband and in-laws even beat her up her and demanded dowry for giving birth to a baby girl a week ago.

"My husband and his family abused me and have asked to get a bike and money from my parents as I have given birth to a girl and not a boy child," the woman said.

Speaking about the case, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Shlok Kumar said, "We have registered the case in the matter and the investigation is underway."