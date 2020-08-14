UP's Nishad Party MLA Vijay Mishra Detained By Cops In Madhya Pradesh

There are 73 cases lodged against UP MLA Vijay Mishra

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Friday detained Uttar Pradesh MLA Vijay Mishra on charges of criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement.

Vijay Mishra, a Nishad Party MLA from UP's Bhadohi, was detained on the request of UP Police, a senior Madhya Pradesh Police official said.

We had received a communication from the Bhadohi police seeking help in the case, senior police officer Rakesh Sagar told reporters.

"The MLA was on his way to Kota (in Rajasthan) via Ujjain," Mr Sagar said, adding that they have informed the Bhadohi police about the detention, clarifying that Vijay Mishra has only been detained and not arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police. Further action in the matter will be taken by the Bhadohi police, he said.

Meanwhile, Bhadohi's senior policer officer Ram Badan said they had requested the Madya Pradesh Police to detain the MLA.

The police had received inputs that Vijay Mishra will visit the Mahakaal Temple in Ujjain and police in Madhya Pradesh were informed about it with a request to stop him, police said, adding that a police team has already left to bring the MLA back to UP.

The Bhadohi police said an FIR was lodged against the MLA, his wife Ramlali Mishra and son Vishnu Mishra on August 4 by his relative Krishna Mohan Tewari for allegedly grabbing property after threatening him.

They were charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for voluntary causing hurt, wrongful confinement, putting person in fear of death of grievous hurt, house trespass and criminal intimidation, police said.

A day earlier, Vijay Mishra had issued a video referring to himself as a Brahmin and alleging that his opponents had hatched a conspiracy to frame him.

There are 73 cases lodged against him. He has been charged under the Goonda Act and the stringent National Security Act in the past.

Ram Badan said a team has been constituted to arrest the MLA's wife and son.

Meanwhile, a Bhadohi court has rejected the interim bail application of his wife Ramlali Mishra, a member of the UP Legislative Council from the Samajwadi Party. Rejecting the bail plea, Additional District Judge PN Srivastava asked her to approach the MP/MLA court in this regard.

Vijay Mishra's daughter Rima Mishra had moved the interim bail application for her mother and brother Vishnu Mishra.

According to government counsel Dinesh Pandey, the court however, stayed the arrest of Vishnu Mishra till the completion of the hearing on his interim bail. The next date of hearing in this connection has been fixed for August 20.