Nose, Tongue Cut: Madhya Pradesh Woman, 70, Found Mutilated In Field, Dies

A 70-year-old woman was found mutilated and fighting for life in a wheat field in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Wednesday. The chilling crime has sent shockwaves across the area.

The elderly woman was discovered with her nose and tongue cut, lying in agony near a cot abandoned in the field, triggering horrifying suspicions about what may have happened to her before she was left there to die.

She was rushed to a hospital but died due to her injuries during treatment.

The brutal nature of the attack has stunned the region and raised serious questions about whether the woman was subjected to sexual assault before her death.

Police, however, said no conclusion can be drawn yet and that the exact sequence of events will become clear only after the post-mortem and medical examination reports are received.

Senior officers, including SDOP Dharamveer Nagar and TI Sangeeta Sharma, rushed to the spot after receiving information and inspected the crime scene. A team of two doctors later conducted the post-mortem at Khilchipur Hospital at around 3 pm.

According to the victim's son, the family has lived for nearly three decades in a hut on farmland about a kilometre away from the village. He said his father died two years ago and that his elderly mother had been staying there with one of his brothers and the brother's wife. Ten days ago, the daughter-in-law had gone to Rajasthan with her parents for work. On Tuesday night, his brother had gone to a nearby field to irrigate crops, leaving the elderly woman alone in the hut. He returned late and went to sleep. When he woke up the next morning and did not find his mother in the hut, he first assumed she had gone to the village to buy essentials. But when she could not be found there, the family began searching nearby fields.

What they found was a scene straight out of a nightmare. The old woman was lying badly injured in a wheat field a short distance from the hut, her body mutilated, her face disfigured, and a cot lying close by under deeply suspicious circumstances. The family immediately alerted police. She was taken to hospital, but the injuries proved fatal.

The woman's son has alleged that his mother was murdered, and the gruesome details have intensified public outrage and fear in the area. With the possibility of a savage assault, mutilation, and murder now under investigation, the case has turned into one of the most chilling rural crime mysteries in recent memory.

Police say all angles are being probed, and the truth behind the elderly woman's horrific death now rests on forensic and medical evidence.