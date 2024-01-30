UP Lawyer Sentenced To Death For Killing Parents

Durvesh carried out the murder in Bareilly on October 13, 2020, the lawyer said. (Representational)

A court convicted a man of killing his parents and sentenced him to death here, a lawyer said. Additional District and Sessions Judge Gyanendra Tripathi also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the man.

The judge held Durvesh Kumar guilty of killing his father Lalta Prasad (76) and mother Mohini Devi (75) using a country-made pistol, government counsel Suniti Kumar Pathak said.

Durvesh, an advocate by profession, carried out the murder in Meerganj area of Bareilly on October 13, 2020, the lawyer said.

Suniti Pathak said that a case was registered against Durvesh under IPC Section 302 (punishment for murder) and the Arms Act on the basis of a complaint lodged by his brother Umesh Kumar.

In his complaint, Umesh had said that his younger brother Durvesh had killed his parents with an intention to grab the family property.

On October 13, 2020, Durvesh Kumar said, he and his wife Hemlata were near their parents' house when they heard a gunshots. Some time later, they saw Durvesh carrying the body of his father to another room. When Umesh and Hemlata shouted, Durvesh came at them with the pistol.

At this point, Mohini Devi came out of the bathroom and Durvesh shot her dead and fled from the spot, Umesh said. Later, he was arrested by the police.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)