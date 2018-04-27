Trying To Catch Daughter Falling From Terrace, Man Gets Killed

The girl was also seriously injured in the mishap which took place at Ashwini Nagar Colony in Samangaon area late Thursday night.
Nanda, 16, and her father Vijay Godhade, 38, were attending a 'haldi' program ahead of her cousin's wedding at the five-storey residential building, said an official of the Nashik Road police station.
Standing on the terrace, Nanda lost balance and fell down. Alerted by people's shouts, her father, who was on the ground floor, tried to catch her and arrest her fall, police said.
However, the girl fell on his head, causing him a serious injury.
The girl was undergoing treatment, police said, adding that they have registered a case of accidental death.