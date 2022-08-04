Video: Kerala Man Fell From Terrace, Dramatic Save By Older Brother

Malappuram: The man was reportedly cleaning the terrace when the incident occurred.

A man in Kerala escaped unhurt after falling from his terrace as his elder brother caught him moments before he hit the ground.

In CCTV footage widely shared on social media, the young man from Malappuram district is seen falling head first before being caught. He was reportedly cleaning the terrace when the incident occurred.

The elder brother, who is seen spraying water with a hose on the terrace, swung into action and caught him as they both tumbled on the tiled surface of the house.

While the younger brother got up quickly after being caught, the older one took some time since he bore the brunt of his brother's weight.

Neither of them looked visibly injured in the incident that took place earlier this week.

With inputs from PTI