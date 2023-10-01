Three Of Family Die By Suicide In Rajasthan Over Family Dispute: Cops

The bodies have been kept in a hospital mortuary. (Representational)

A woman, her son and daughter-in-law allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a water tank in a village here on Sunday due to a family dispute, police said.

The dead were identified as Anchi Devi (50), her son Hitesh (24) and daughter-in-law Lahari Devi (22), they said.

Station House Officer, Chohtan, Jaikishan Soni said three members of a family committed suicide by jumping into a water tank in a farm in Bhil ki Dhani village.

According to preliminary investigation, he said, they took the extreme step due to a family dispute.

The bodies have been kept in a hospital mortuary. The bodies will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem examination on Monday, Mr Soni said.

