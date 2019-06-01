Security Guard Shoots Himself After Killing Daughter, Wife In Haryana

The bodies were sent to the civil hospital for postmortem. (Representational)

A 35-year-old man allegedly shot his wife and four-year-old daughter to death before killing himself at Ladpur village, the police said today.

The bodies of Dinesh Kumar, his wife and daughter were found by Kumar's brother when he went to their home on Saturday morning, the police said.

A handwritten note, purportedly by Kumar, was recovered from the house where in he take responsibility for the deaths, they said.

Officials said Kumar, a security guard, used his licensed revolver for the killings, officials said. "The matter is under investigation," said Jhajjar senior police official Ashok Kumar.

It is being explored as to why Kumar took the extreme step, officials said.