Robber Blows Up ATM In Maharashtra After Spraying Black Paint On CCTV

Maharashtra ATM robbery: The blast could not be captured on the security camera.

Explosives were used to blow up an ATM machine and loot Rs 11 lakh in Maharashtra. The robber used gelatin, an explosive material, for the blast in Nagthane village of Satara district.

The security camera inside the ATM cabin was sprayed with black paint by the robbers to avoid being identified.

There were two ATM machines of Bank of Maharashtra inside the cabin, and one of them was completely destroyed in the blast. Rs 11 lakh was looted by the robber.

The blast, therefore, could not be captured on the security camera. However, according to the footage prior to the blast, it is assumed the incident occurred around 2:30 am on Wednesday.

Further investigation is on.

Few days ago, a similar robbery attempt was reported from Vidyanagar near Karad city in the district. However, the robbers were arrested before the blast.