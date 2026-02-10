Caught On Drone Cam: Parents Pass Chits To Students During Exam In Maharashtra

That cheating is rampant in exams in the country is no secret, but students being helped to do so by parents and relatives takes things up a notch.

This is exactly what happened at a junior college in Chousala in Maharashtra's Beed district, and the cheating was caught using a drone.

Officials said Class 12 exams were being held at the college on Tuesday and parents and relatives of the students were seen clinging to windows and passing chits during the English paper.

Drone footage shows the college surrounded by open land on all sides and what appear to be windows to classrooms on at least one side, making it easy for the parents to pass chits to the students. People are seen standing near the windows and running away when they see the drone approaching.

Officials said the drone was flown by the Education Department for surveillance and to make sure cheating does not take place. An investigation has been launched.

In a similar case in Bihar in 2015, friends and family members were seen clambering over school building walls to pass chits to students during board examinations. Some had even claimed that policemen were taking bribes to allow people into examination halls to facilitate the cheating.

Photos had gone viral at the time, prompting outrage, and at least 500 students had been barred from appearing for the exams.