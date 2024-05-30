Rejected For Being Jobless, Andhra Man Slits Girlfriend's Throat: Cops

The crime was committed around 12.30 pm in Satrampadu area of Eluru town. (Representational)

A 23-year-old man allegedly slit his woman friend's throat and killed her here on Thursday, after which he cut his own throat in an alleged attempt to die by suicide, a police official said.

Eluru District Superintendent of Police Mary Prasanthi said T Yesu Ratnam from Musunuru village slashed J Ratna Grace's throat and later attempted to kill himself.

The crime was committed around 12.30 pm at Lakshmi Ganapathy temple in Satrampadu area of Eluru town.

"It was a love affair. He (Ratnam) cut her throat and then attempted to kill himself. The girl died on the spot. He is in a hospital and his condition is critical," Prasanthi told PTI.

According to the police, Ratnam and Grace who were classmates in high school and during graduation were reportedly in a relationship.

"However, Grace had rejected Ratnam as he was jobless, but they were on talking terms. A week ago, Grace got engaged to a different person," said a police official.

On Thursday, Ratnam came to Grace's workplace at a private school where she was working as a teacher, on the pretext of talking to her.

They took a walk, and he told her that he cannot live without her and would like to die, police said, adding that Ratnam had taken a knife along with him.

"Ratnam asked Grace to kill him with the knife but she asked if he was joking. Immediately, he slit her throat with the knife and also slashed his own throat in an attempt to commit suicide," police said.

Police have shifted Ratnam from Eluru to Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH) for better treatment. He continues to be in critical condition.

Police have booked a case under IPC Section 302 and SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)