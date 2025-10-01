2 Cops Rape Andhra Woman In Tamil Nadu. She Had Come To Sell Fruits

Two policemen in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai district have been arrested and suspended for allegedly gang-raping a 25-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh, the police said.

According to investigators, the survivor and her mother had travelled from Andhra Pradesh to sell fruits in Tiruvannamalai on Monday.

After stopping their vehicle and waiting on the roadside late at night, they were intercepted by two policemen on patrol duty - identified as constables D Sureshraj and P Sundar.

The women were then forcibly taken to a secluded location, where the daughter was sexually assaulted, the police said in a statement.

The accused were arrested and suspended from service.

"Steps are being taken to award the maximum punishment of dismissal from service," the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

The case has triggered outrage in the state.

Leader of Opposition and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami strongly condemned the incident, calling it a "dark blot" on the state's law and order situation.

"The DMK government has to bow down in shame. I condemn the Stalin model government for pushing women to protect themselves from the police who ought to be their stronghold," he said.