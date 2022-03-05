Rajasthan Cop Busy Clearing Crash Site Killed As Truck Hits Police Van

Rajasthan accident: It took place in the early hours of Saturday, said police. (Representational)

A 30-year-old constable was killed and a head constable injured in Rajasthan's Baran district on Saturday after a truck crashed into the police van when they were engaged in clearing the road after an accident.

The accident took place in the early hours of Saturday on the over-bridge across the Parvati River on the Kishanganj–Baran National Highway, police said.

A 35-year-old man, identified as Hemraj Gurjar, had died on the spot and two others travelling with him in the tractor-trolley were injured in a collision with a truck, Kishanganj Circle Inspector Om Prakash said.

The police were engaged in an operation to clear the road and the truck was being removed using a crane when another truck rammed into the stationary police van around 5 am, killing constable Vinod Choudhary on the spot and injuring head constable Rajendra, he said.

The police official said both the police personnel were inside the van when the truck crashed into it.

Choudhary was a resident of Hanumangarh.

The police handed over the two bodies to the respective family members after post-mortem on Saturday and lodged separate cases.

The three injured are under treatment at a local hospital, the CI said.

