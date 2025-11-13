Camel Breaks Through Car's Roof, Gets Stuck After Head-On Crash In Rajasthan

A car collided head-on with a camel in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, trapping the animal within it for several hours. The accident occurred near Kolu Pabuji on the Phalodi-Dechu road early Wednesday morning and left both -- the driver of the vehicle and the animal-- wounded.

The video of the incident emerged online, showing the camel's head and upper body protruding from the vehicle as it struggled to free itself from the car's wreckage.

According to eyewitnesses, a stray camel appeared on the road suddenly, leaving little time for the driver to apply the brakes. The vehicle, which was driven by Ramsingh, a Jodhpur resident, collided head-on with the animal, leaving the car's bumper, bonnet, and windscreen smashed.

The animal also got trapped inside the vehicle when the front windscreen and the roof of the car broke due to the force of the collision.

Locals soon rushed to the spot and managed to pull the injured driver out of the vehicle. They offered him first aid before he was taken to Jodhpur for further medical attention. Reports suggest that Ramsingh sustained serious injuries in the accident.

The camel remained stuck inside the car for nearly two hours before local authorities, with the help of locals, managed to free it. A JCB machine was also brought in to cut open the vehicle and safely extricate the camel.

The animal escaped without major injuries and ran away immediately after being freed.