Police Fire In The Air As 2 Groups Clash In Punjab's Patiala

A tense atmosphere prevailed in Patiala in Punjab after two groups came face to face during a protest march held against banned terrorist outfit Khalistan today. The situation was brought under control after the police intervened and fired in the air to disperse the crowd.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called the incident unfortunate and vowed his government will not let anyone create disturbance in the state.

"The incident of clashes in Patiala are deeply unfortunate. I spoke with the DGP, peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the State. Punjab's peace and harmony is of utmost importance," Mr Mann tweeted.

The district administration has also appealed to the residents to maintain peace and harmony, requesting the two groups to resolve their "dispute or misunderstanding" through a dialogue.

"Seeing the problem of law and order here, police have been deployed. We are speaking with Shiv Sena's (one of the two groups) chief Harish Singla as they don't have any permission for the march," a senior cop was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Clashes broke out after the procession held by the group which identifies itself as Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) came face to face with Sikh groups that are believed to be pro-Khalistan.

The members of the Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) group raised "Khalistan Murdabad" leading to the clashes, during which, members of the two groups waved swords and threw stones at each other.

"Peace and harmony is central to all our religions and their basic ethos. Even if there is any dispute or misunderstanding, it is important to resolve it by dialogue. As such, the District Administration appeals to all brothers and sisters of Patiala and Punjab to continue to maintain peace and brotherhood. The present situation is under control and being continuosly monitored. All measures are being taken to ensure peace and harmony," Patiala District Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said in a statement.

The Shiv Sena (Balthakare) took out the march without police permission, police sources told NDTV.