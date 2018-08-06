Nashik Man Sets Afire Lover, Her Daughter And Her Grandchild; Infant Dies

The accused has been booked under IPC sections 302 and 307 (Representational)

A man allegedly set on fire a 40-year-old woman, her daughter and her infant granddaughter in Maharashtra's Nashik district. The accused was having an extramarital affair with the 40-year-old woman, and had an argument with her hours before the incident, the police said. While the nine-month-old infant died, the two women sustained 80 per cent burns and were admitted to a hospital - their condition is stated to be serious.

Madhukar Kad, in-charge, Panchavati police station, informed that the accused, identified as Jalil Khan, was having an affair with the woman, Sangita Suresh Devre (40), for the last one year. They had a heated argument over some issue on Sunday. The accused came to her house in Panchavati locality after the midnight. Ms Devre's 19-year-old daughter and her granddaughter was also present at the time.

Khan allegedly poured kerosene on all of them, and set them on fire. He fled the spot after the incident and is still absconding.

The accused has been booked under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) and efforts are on to nab him, the official said.

In April, a woman and her son were arrested for allegedly trying to burn her daughter-in-law alive following a quarrel in Maharashtra's Thane district.

Jamnaben Mange, 79, and her son, Ashok Mange, 40, were arrested after they poured kerosene on Ashok's 30-year-old wife and set her ablaze, Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar had said.

