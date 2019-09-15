University Official, On His Way Home, Beaten To Death In UP: Police

The official was beaten to death by nine men on bikes, the police said. (Representational)

An official of a private university in Meerut was allegedly beaten to death by nine men on bikes, the police said on Saturday.

Sanjay Gautam, 45, an official of the Subharti University was killed when he was returning home around 5 pm on his bike, Circle Officer C Tripathi said.

Police said that he was surrounded by nine men on bikes near a cement godown. They tried to shoot him but the gun did not fire, he said.

Sanjay Gautam tried to flee but was caught by the men and beaten to death. The accused fled from the spot, he added.

The police said that they have sent for the body for post-mortem and a hunt for the accused is on.

