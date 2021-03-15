Man Rapes Girl In Aligarh, Stabs Her Uncle Before Fleeing: Police

The girl's father registered a complaint with the police (Representational)

A teenaged girl who had stepped out of her home in a village near Aligarh at midnight to relieve herself was allegedly held captive and raped by a man in his vehicle parked near her house, the police said today.

As the girl cried for help, her uncle rushed to her aid but the man stabbed him and sped away, the police said, adding that the girl's uncle escaped with minor injuries.

The shocking incident took place on Saturday midnight in a village under Gangiri police station area, around 50 km from Aligarh, the police said.

Following this, the girl's father lodged a complaint at the police station, naming a village man as the accused.

Circle Officer Suman Kanojia said the accused had allegedly brandished a knife threatening to kill the girl if she raised an alarm.

The accused has been charged under stringent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, she said, adding the police have launched a search to arrest him.

