Maharashtra Couple Kills Daughter, Blames Family In WhatsApp Suicide Note

A couple allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves after killing their four-year-old daughter in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

In a purported suicide note found on the mobile phone of one of them, the couple alleged that their family members harassed them because of which they decided to take the extreme step, the police said.

A relative of the couple alerted the police about the incident in the early hours of Monday.

The police then rushed to the couple's house in a village and found them and their child hanging from the ceiling,police inspector RK Mohite said.

The husband and wife have been identified as Shivram Patil, 44, and Deepika, 42.

Mr Patil worked in a rice mill in the locality.

Preliminary probe indicates that the couple may have taken the extreme step due to domestic quarrels, he said.

"The couple first hanged the child and then killed themselves. A WhatsApp suicide note has also been found and is being verified. In the note, dated March 1, the couple said their family members were harassing them and hence, they decided to commit suicide," Mohite informed.

In the suicide note, signed by Shivram Patil and Deepika, the couple demanded stringent punishment for 13 relatives whom they named in the text, he said.

The official said Shivram Patil also mentioned in the note that their property be handed over to Deepika's brother, who in turn should donate it to an orphanage.

Senior police officer SS Burse told PTI that a caller alerted the police about the deaths at 1 am on Monday.

The statements of those named in the suicide note would be recorded and further action would be taken accordingly, he said.

A case of murder would be registered against Shivram Patil and his wife for killing their child, he added.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)