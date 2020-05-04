1,183 COVID-19 Cases In Thane, 177 In Palghar: Health Officials

Over 4,000 people have been tested for the virus in Navi Mumbai. (Representational image)

While the number of cases in Thane and Navi Mumbai municipal corporation limits has crossed 300 each, Kalyan Dombivali area, the district''s third major civic body, is close to 200 coronavirus positive cases, health officials said on Monday.

As on late Sunday night, the total number of cases in Thane district is 1183.

The number of cases in KDMC is 195, while it is 389 in Thane city, 314 in Navi Mumbai and 171 in Mira Bhayander.

In Navi Mumbai, over 4,000 people have been tested for the virus in the APMC market in Vashi, the premier supplier of grains, vegetables, fruits and spices to Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 177, which includes 10 deaths so far.