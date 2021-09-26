5 Dead In Road Accident In Maharashtra's Nashik

The dead include the driver of the autorickshaw, and four others. (Representational image)

Five people were killed in a collision between an autorickshaw and a truck on Lasalgaon-Vinchur road in Nashik's Niphad taluka, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place late Saturday night, a Lasalgaon police station official said.

"The autorickshaw was on its way to Vinchur from Lasalgaon when a speeding truck hit it. The dead include the driver of the autorickshaw, three men in the 60-65 age group and a 40-year-old man. The driver of the truck, identified as Sunil Sonawane, has been arrested," the official informed.