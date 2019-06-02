Woman Trekker Dies In Himachal Pradesh After Being Hit By Falling Rocks

A woman trekker from Uttar Pradesh died after being hit by falling rocks (Representational)

A woman trekker from Uttar Pradesh died after being hit by falling rocks, during a trekking expedition in Kullu district of the state.

The incident occurred while the woman, identified as Anisha Kapoor, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, was on a trek from Kheer Ganga to Barshaini.

Due to heavy thunderstorm and bad weather conditions, rocks fell on her near Barshaini after which she was declared dead by Community Health Centre, said Kullu police.

Two trekkers accompanying Ms Kapoor were also injured in the incident and were admitted to hospital, where they are said to be stable now.