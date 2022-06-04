Watch: Kashmir Teen Walks 2 Km To School Daily On One Leg

He lost his left leg at a very tender age to a massive blaze

Aiming to pursue his academics and co-curricular activities with determination, a disabled boy named Parvaiz walks to school on one leg to pursue his dreams in Handwara daily.

Despite having lost his left leg at a very tender age to a massive blaze, Parvaiz is presently studying in Class 9 at Government High School in Nowgam.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI on Friday, the 14-year old child said, "I cover a distance of about two kilometres daily while balancing on one leg. Roads are not good. If I get an artificial limb, I can walk. I have a dream to achieve something in my life."

Parvaiz said that although the Social Welfare Department had provided him a wheelchair, but due to the dilapidated road conditions of his village, it was never put to use.

"I walk 2 kilometres per day to reach my school. The road to reach my school is damaged. I sweat a lot after reaching school as it is difficult for me to walk. I offer prayers after reaching school. I love cricket, volleyball and kabaddi. I hope that the government helps me in shaping my future. I have a fire within me to achieve my dreams," he said.

#WATCH| Specially-abled boy walks to school on one leg to pursue his dreams in J&K's Handwara. He has to cover a distance of 2km while balancing on a one leg



Roads are not good. If I get an artificial limb,I can walk. I have a dream to achieve something in my life, Parvaiz said pic.twitter.com/yan7KC0Yd3 — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022



Sharing his experiences further, the 14-year-old said, "I do get hurt seeing that my friends can walk properly. However, I thank Allah (God) for providing me with strength. I urge the government to give me a proper artificial limb or any other mode of transportation that will ease my journey to the school and other places. Amputation was carried out by doctors at a hospital for which my father had to pay a huge sum of money. My father had to sell his property for my treatment."

Ghulam Ahmad Hajam, father of Parvaiz, also shared his experiences about the same. He said, "My child lost his leg at a very tender age to a massive blaze. My wife is a heart patient. I was in Baramulla when the incident happened with my child. I am a poor man. I cannot afford Rs 3 lakh for his treatment. I could only afford Rs 50,000 and had to sell my property."

The father added, "I appeal to the government to help Parvaiz for his future. He is good at studying and loves to play cricket. He is not involved in any wrongdoing."

Parvaiz, presently studying in Class 9 at Government High School Nowgam, aims to become a doctor. Speaking to ANI, Ghulam Mohd, Parvaiz's school teacher said, "He is a hardworking child. He is good at studies and extra-curricular activities. I laud him for his efforts. He is a very talented boy."