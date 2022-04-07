Two Injured In Firing At Mosque In J&K's Handwara

The security personnel allegedly opened fire, resulting in injuries to two people. (Representational)

Two people were injured after security forces allegedly opened fire outside a mosque in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara, official sources said. The incident occurred during an altercation between worshippers and the security forces. The people at the mosque allegedly resented the troops shooting videos of people offering prayers.

The injured were identified as Abdul Ahad Mir and Mujeeb Ahmad Sofi, the officials said, adding that they were rushed to the SKIMS hospital at Soura.

Handwara, which is part of Kupwara district, is considered one of the most peaceful areas in Kashmir. Recently, the Indian Army announced that Kupwara district is militancy-free and the most peaceful area in Kashmir.

People's Conference chairman Sajad Lone said the incident was a result of the "sorry state of affairs" prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir.

"What a sorry state of affairs. One of the most peaceful towns Handwara at the receiving end. Hoping against hope the guilty are punished," he said in a tweet.

Police or the Army have not yet issued a statement on the incident.