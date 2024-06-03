Massive Fire Breaks Out In J&K's Ramnagar Forest Division

No casualties have been reported so far. (Representational)

A massive fire broke out in the Ramnagar forest division in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, a forest fire erupted in Gangera Hill in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, said officials.

Upon receiving the information, forest department personnel swung into action to contain the fire.

According to the preliminary estimate of the forest officials, the fire has caused immense damage, razing down vast swathes of forest and causing an estimated loss of crores of rupees in timber and other natural resources.

Another major forest fire has been raging in Daya Dhar of Ghordi Block, of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur District for the past three days.

The fire has intensified over this period, and despite continuous firefighting efforts, it remains uncontained. The Daya Dhar forest area is home to a significant population of peacocks, and the fire has undoubtedly caused harm to these magnificent birds. The loss of vegetation has not only impacted the peacocks but also other wildlife and the overall ecosystem.

The forest fires in Udhampur district pose a significant threat to the environment, wildlife, and local communities. The destruction of vegetation and the release of harmful pollutants into the atmosphere have far-reaching consequences. The loss of wildlife and the disruption of ecosystems are also major concerns.

