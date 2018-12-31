In Alwar, Man Beaten By Crowd, Arrested For Alleged Cattle Smuggling

Police also registered a case against five unidentified villagers. (File)

A 23-year-old man was Sunday arrested for allegedly smuggling cattle in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said.

A pick-up truck in which six animals were being transported to Haryana was stopped by a few villagers, Station House Officer of Kishangarh Bas Police Station Rajesh Meena said.

While two accused managed to escape, the crowd thrashed their companion who was taken to the hospital for treatment and later arrested, he added.

Sageer failed to provide any purchase documents related to the cattle and a case was registered against him for the illegal transportation of the cattle, the officer said.

The police also registered a case against five unidentified villagers on the complaint of the accused.