Rajasthan Madrasa Teacher Nabbed For Running Sextortion Racket With Foreign Links

A 22-year-old madrasa teacher has been arrested in Alwar for allegedly blackmailing people as part of a sextortion racket with links with Bangladesh, police said on Tuesday.

Soyav Khan, a native of Gothda Khurd village, was arrested from his hideout in Dholagarh Devi area under Operation Cyber Sangram, they said.

Superintendent of Police Sudhir Chaudhary said Khan used to make video calls to his targets, would convince them to drop their guards, and record them in private moments.

He would then blackmail them by saying he would share the clips to their family members if they do not pay up.

His phone was found to be carrying several explicit chats, nude videos and financial transactions connected to numbers in Bangladesh and other countries, the SP said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)