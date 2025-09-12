"Save My Husband": UP Woman's Letter In Blood To Yogi Adityanath

Fed up of running from pillar to post to save her husband from alleged sextortion, a woman from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli wrote a letter in blood to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In the letter, the woman Tanuja said her husband was trapped around six months ago by another woman named Kulsum Bano and her gang members Wasim Khan and Aslon Khan. She alleged that apart from the gang, Kulsum Bano's father and husband are also involved in the sextortion.

She further alleged that Kulsum Bano and her gang possessed obscene videos of her husband.

From Pratapgarh to Raebareli, the woman allegedly approached officials, seeking their help but to no avail. In the letter to the Chief Minister, Ms Tanuja demanded justice and added that hr life was in danger.