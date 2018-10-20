CRPF Jawan Killed In A Grenade Attack On Vehicle, In Imphal

CRPF jawan Umesh was killed on the spot in the blast, police said. (Representational)

A CRPF jawan was killed and another injured when a grenade was hurled at their vehicle by suspected terrorists at Nagampal area of Imphal town in Manipur today, the police said.

The incident took place at around 6.30 pm and the CRPF jawan who was identified as Umesh was killed on the spot in the blast, the police told PTI.

It is the second explosion in the state since Friday when an IED explosion occurred at Kangpokpi district a few hours ahead of Chief Minister N Biren Singh's programme.

The vehicle was transporting a small contingent of CRPF personnel from Kangpokpi district to their camp at Lamphel in Imphal West district, the police said.

The injured, who was identified Ram Ranjan was rushed to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

Investigation into the blast is on, the police added.

The chief minister said on Friday that such incidents will not be tolerated and measures have been taken to catch the culprits with the assistance of the state police and paramilitary forces.