Mob Tries To Stop CRPF, Cops From Destroying Illegal Poppy Fields In Manipur's Kangpokpi, 4 Vehicles Damaged

The incident happened in Kangpokpi district where personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the police had gone to destroy illegal opium poppy plantations

Read Time: 1 min
Mob Tries To Stop CRPF, Cops From Destroying Illegal Poppy Fields In Manipur's Kangpokpi, 4 Vehicles Damaged
Four light vehicles were broken, mostly the front windshield, the police said
Imphal:

A mob of around 80 people on Friday confronted a security team that went to destroy illegal opium poppy cultivation in Manipur's Kangpokpi district and damaged four vehicles, police said.

The incident happened in the Lhungjang hill range where personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the police had gone.

"Four light vehicles were broken, mostly the front windshield. The mob was later controlled by using minimum force. Later, reinforcements came... and poppy destruction at Lhungjang hill range resumed," the police said.

Manipur Police, CRPF, Illegal Opium Poppy
