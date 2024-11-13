'My Child Can't Speak Yet': Manipur Man Appeals For Safe Release Of Family Missing After Jiribam Encounter

Laishram Herojit has appealed for safe release of his family in Manipur

The father of two children - who went missing along with their mother and three others from Manipur's Jiribam after an encounter between suspected Kuki insurgents and the security forces - has appealed to the authorities to find them as soon as possible.

Laisharam Herojit, a petty worker in the state government, in an interview to NDTV also appealed to any group that may have held his family hostage.

"I'm Laishram Herojit. I'm a resident of Thambalkhong. I'm a petty government servant. Among the six missing people, my wife, my two children, my mother-in-law and wife's sister are there. So far there is no information about any of them, whether they are still alive," Mr Herojit told NDTV.

"They are all innocent. My two children cannot even speak yet. The elder one has just about started to speak. Please release them unhurt and hand them over to the family," he said.

More details are awaited.