Over 10,000 More Soldiers To Be Sent To Manipur Amid Fresh Violence

The Centre will send 90 more companies of central forces to Manipur

The Centre will send over 10,000 more soldiers to ethnic violence-hit Manipur, taking the total number of companies of the central forces to 288 in the state neighbouring Myanmar, the state's Chief Security Adviser told reporters today.

With the addition of 90 companies, or approximately 10,800 personnel of the central forces, the total number of companies deployed in Manipur has reached 288, Manipur Security Adviser Kuldiep Singh told reporters in the state capital Imphal.