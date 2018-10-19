Bomb Explosion Near Imphal Before Manipur Chief Minister's Visit Today

The chief minister's programme was not postponed due to the blast, officials said. (File)

Unidentified miscreants triggered a powerful blast at a market place in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, few hours before Chief Minister N Biren Singh's scheduled visit there, the police said today.

The blast took place near the post office at Kangpokpi Bazaar, under the jurisdiction of Kangpokpi police station, shortly after Thursday midnight, the police said.

It occurred at around 1.10 am and no casualties were reported, a senior police officer told PTI, adding, only two cars were damaged in the incident.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was supposed to visit a place near Kangpokpi Bazar today to lay the foundation stone for construction of a women's market, and a transit accommodation for doctors and teachers, officials said.

The chief minister's programme was scheduled to start from 10 am today and it was not postponed due to the blast, they said.

Located around 45 km away from the state capital Imphal, the site of the incident is hardly one km away from where Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Social Welfare Minister Nemcha Kipgen attended the programme today, the officials said.

The state police have stepped up security to ensure that such violent activities do not happen in future, the police officer said.

An investigation has been initiated, the police officer added.