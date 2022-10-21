Businessman Robbed Of Rs 2.25 Crore, 4 Arrested: Maharashtra Cops

The gang members, who were armed with a pistol and sharp weapons, cops said. (Representational)

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly looting Rs 2.25 crore cash and 2.4 kilograms of gold from the house of a businessman in Latur in Maharashtra, a police official said on Friday.

The incident had taken place on October 12 in Kanhayanagar on Katpaur Road in Latur, Additional Superintendent of Police Anurag Jain told reporters.

The gang members, who were armed with a pistol and sharp weapons while committing the robbery in the house of Rajkumar Agrawal, were held from Pune, Jalna, and Latur, the Additional SP said.

The probe was carried out by teams of Vivekanand police station, Crime Branch, cyber cell, and personnel from the deputy superintendent's office, and involved searches in the adjoining districts of Nanded and Parbhani, he added.

