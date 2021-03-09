Upset After Man Refuses To Marry Her, Woman Kills Self In UP: Police

The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem, police said (Representational)

Upset over denial by a youth to marry her during a panchayat, a woman ended her life by hanging herself in Budaun's Ujhani area, police said on Tuesday.

Twenty-two-year-old Shama's marriage was fixed with Atiq two months ago. On Monday, a panchayat was held in Sikri Jangal village where he refused to marry her, they said.

Upset with this, the woman reached home and hanged herself, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma confirmed that the woman died by suicide after reaching home from the panchayat.

On the complaint of a victim's family member, an FIR has been registered against Atiq under relevant sections of the IPC, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.