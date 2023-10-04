Boy Dies By Suicide After Being Bullied By Girls In His Class In Haryana, Claims Family

His family alleged he was upset over being repeatedly bullied by two girl students (Representational)

A Class 9 student of a private school in Haryana's Hisar allegedly hanged himself after being bullied by two classmates, police said today.

The 14-year-old boy killed himself on Saturday, they said.

The boy's family has alleged that he was upset over being repeatedly bullied by two girl students, police officials said, adding that the matter had also been brought to the notice of a teacher earlier.

A case under sections 305 (abetment of suicide committed by child) and 34 (a criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the City Police Station here on Monday against the two classmates and the school teacher on a complaint filed by the boy's mother, the investigating officer said.

The teenager's mother was in Jind on the day of the incident and it was his grandfather who found his body, police said.

"The boy's family has filed a complaint, on the basis of which a case has been lodged. Investigations are on in the matter," local Station House Officer Kuldeep Singh said.



