Ahmedabad Goes 'Zero Tolerance' As Task Force Reclaims Streets From Cattle

In a sweeping move to bolster public safety and streamline urban traffic, the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner has officially designated 13 major areas across the city as 'No Cattle Zones.' The declaration marks the beginning of the "Zero Tolerance to Cattle Nuisance" campaign, a high-priority joint operation between the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), the City Police, and the State Reserve Police (SRP).

The crackdown follows years of escalating concerns over stray cattle, which have frequently caused traffic bottlenecks and led to numerous injuries and deaths.

Authorities have now deployed specialised teams from the Cattle Nuisance Control Department (CNCD) to work in 24-hour shifts, ensuring that major thoroughfares and high-footfall public spaces remain free of wandering livestock.

Major Localities Under Enforcement

The notification covers critical zones across North, South, Central, and West Ahmedabad.

The newly designated 'No Cattle Zones' include:

West Zone: Navrangpura, Stadium, Paldi, Nava Vadaj, Naranpura, Chandkheda, Motera, and Sabarmati

South & Central Zones: Maninagar, Kankaria, Khadiya, and Sarangpur

North & North West Zones: Sardarnagar and Gota

The restrictions apply to all high-traffic infrastructure, including the airport, railway stations, national highways, the SP Ring Road, and educational institutions.

Intensive Shifting And Licensing Crackdown

The drive has already seen significant action on the ground. In a recent operation in the Maninagar ward, a joint task force shifted 94 cattle to rural areas and dismantled 19 illegal cattle sheds and water troughs.

Under the Stray Cattle Control Policy-2023, the AMC has begun a rigorous verification of permits. Licensed owners found exceeding their permitted livestock limits are being ordered to move their animals outside city limits immediately. Those failing to comply within the stipulated timeframe face permanent seizure of their cattle. Reports indicate that over 60 existing licenses and permits are currently under review for potential cancellation due to non-compliance.

Focus On Public Safety

"The highest priority is being given to public safety and the prevention of cattle-related accidents," a senior AMC official stated. To maintain the 'Zero Tolerance' status, informative signage is being installed throughout the notified zones to warn owners of the strict legal consequences of letting cattle roam.

The operation is also being supported by modern monitoring. At present, approximately 1.10 lakh cows in the city have been fitted with RFID tags, allowing the CNCD to track repeat offenders. This sustained enforcement is expected to intensify in the coming weeks as authorities aim to create a permanent solution to the city's cattle menace.