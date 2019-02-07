7 Days After He Went Missing, Financier's Body Pulled Out From Canal

Rahul Sharma was allegedly killed over a monetary dispute in Dhuai village. (Representational)

After a marathon search, the Ghaziabad Police fished out the body of a financier from the Agra canal near Haryana's Palwal, police said on Wednesday.

The body of Rahul Sharma was recovered on Tuesday. He was allegedly killed by one Arun Nehra over a monetary dispute in Dhuai village, they said.

DIG Upendra Agarwal said Nehra had taken a loan of Rs 11 lakh from Mr Sharma and was not clearing the dues which led to a tiff a week ago.

On 29 January, Nehra called Mr Sharma to repay the amount. The next day, Mr Sharma went to Nehra's residence but did not return home.

Mr Sharma's family members had lodged a missing report at Murad nagar police station.

During investigation, police arrested Mr Nehra, who, upon interrogation, confessed to the crime. He revealed that he had strangulated the financier to death inside his own house in front of family members and threw his body near Agra canal close to Palwal.

Police, with the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), launched a search operation on February 4 but could not trace the body due to misleading information provided by Nehra.

On Tuesday, the search operation was resumed near Kosi Kalan and ended with the recovery of Mr Sharma's body. The body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem, police said.

Nehra and his father Satyavir alias Sattey and mother Nirmala had also been sent to jail for their involvement in the case.

Nehra's sister and wife are absconding. They will be arrested soon, the DIG said.