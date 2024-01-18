UP Prisoner's Great Escape, Pulled Off By Wife On Scooty

The three cops accompanying the prisoner now face a case for negligence

A Haryana woman has set rather high relationship goals by whisking away her jailed husband from under the noses of three cops. The policemen from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, who had brought the undertrial prisoner to Haryana for a court hearing, were left in a spot as the woman came on a scooter and took her love home.

The three cops now face a case of negligence, and the police have formed multiple teams to track down the prisoner. A case has been registered against the woman, too, for her daring but illegal act.

Police have identified the missing prisoner as Anil, originally from Hodal in Haryana's Palwal district. He has at least eight cases against him in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Anil, who was lodged in a Mathura jail in connection with a case against him in Uttar Pradesh. He was recently brought to Hodal for a court hearing in an attempt to murder case against him. A three-member police team, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector and two constables, accompanied him.

The court hearing took place without incident and the four got into the police van to begin their journey to Mathura. Little did the cops know what's in store for them. They were near the National Highway 19 in Dabchik when Anil's wife, whose name is not known yet, arrived on a scooter and whisked him away.

While it is not clear how she managed to pull off this feat, her sheer courage is the stuff of urban legends, if not a movie script.

Dumbfounded by the incident, police are now in damage control mode as they try to locate the missing undertrial and take him back to jail.