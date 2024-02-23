Haryana Student Confronts Men Harassing His Mother, Sister. Gets Shot

The bullet hit Lokesh's right hand.

A Class 10 student was shot when he attempted to protect his mother and sister from harassment in Haryana's Palwal on Thursday, police said. The student, identified as Lokesh, is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

According to the police, when Lokesh, his mother, and his sister were on their way home on Thursday, they encountered three individuals on motorcycles on the road. The men stated misbehaving with the women but Lokesh jumped in to confront them. In the ensuing grappling and wrestling, one of the three men pulled out a gun and shot Lokesh before fleeing the scene.

The bullet hit Lokesh's right hand. With blood splattered everywhere, Lokesh's mother and sister managed to get him to a hospital where he remains under treatment.

The student's uncle, upon learning about the incident, contacted the police who have registered a case and are trying to track down the accused. According to the police, the man who shot Lokesh has been identified as Kokan from Badhra.

