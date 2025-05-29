Class 10 Student Shot Dead In Haryana, Classmate Prime Suspect: Cops

A Class 10 student was allegedly shot dead by a classmate in Hisar on Thursday, police said.

The accused fled but was taken into custody later.

Dixit, 15, was shot in the belly and his body was found in the bushes near the railway line near Hisar Cantt, they said.

The accused, also 15, allegedly used the gun of his grandfather, an ex-servicemen. Dixit was out to buy milk when he was called by the accused to meet.

Hearing the sound of gunshot, people nearby reached the spot and informed the police about the incident and took Dixit to the hospital where doctors declared him dead. His scooty and the milk container were also found at the spot.

Police said the motive for the alleged murder was a year-old dispute between the two classmates but added that further investigation was underway.

