CBSE Allows Basic Math Students To Opt For Standard Math In Class 11

In a significant shift, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has allowed students who studied Basic Mathematics (241) in Class 10 to opt for Mathematics Standard (041) in Class 11, starting from the academic year 2025-26. This initiative offers greater flexibility to students in shaping their academic path, provided they meet certain conditions.

The decision, announced in an official notification dated May 27, 2025, marks a shift from the earlier rule where only students who had taken Mathematics Standard (041) in Class 10 were permitted to continue with the subject at the senior secondary level. Students with Basic Math were previously limited to choosing Applied Mathematics in Class 11.

According to the circular, heads of schools must assess and ensure that students who wish to switch from Basic Math to core Mathematics in Class 11 have the necessary aptitude and academic preparedness to handle the subject's rigour. The Board has instructed schools to communicate the change to parents and students so they can make informed subject choices while filling the List of Candidates (LOC). Once subjects are finalised in LOC, no modifications will be permitted.

This relaxation is a continuation of temporary exemptions introduced during the pandemic years, when students who opted for Basic Math were allowed to take Mathematics (041) in higher classes. However, the CBSE has clarified that the current decision will remain valid only until a new scheme of studies is introduced under the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE). Until then, other provisions of the earlier circular issued on January 10, 2019, will continue to apply.

The dual-level Mathematics system was introduced by CBSE in the 2019-20 academic session to offer students options based on their interest and future academic plans. While Mathematics (Standard) caters to those wish to pursue the subject in higher studies, Mathematics (Basic) is designed for those who do not wish to continue with it beyond Class 10.

