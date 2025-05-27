Students Happy With CBSE's Twice-Yearly Board Exam Decision: Dharmendra Pradhan

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The CBSE will conduct Class 10 board exams twice a year from 2026. This initiative aims to reduce exam-related stress for students. Students can choose their best score, similar to JEE Main format.

In a bid to create a stress-free learning environment, the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, announced that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 board examinations twice a year from 2026.

Speaking on Tuesday at the NDTV Education Conclave, the minister said that "this move aims to mitigate exam-related stress among students and is a key step towards implementing the National Education Policy (NEP). By allowing students to appear for exams twice, similar to the JEE Main format, they will have the flexibility to choose the better score."

"The feedback I've received indicates students are happy with the decision to hold board exams twice a year," Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

"This initiative aims to alleviate academic stress by providing students with an opportunity to improve their scores without the pressure of a single high-stakes exam. The move aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises a flexible and student-centric approach to education," the Union Minister added.

Mr Pradhan highlighted that this reform is a significant step towards creating a stress-free learning environment and ensuring a more balanced evaluation system for students.

Meanwhile, during the NDTV Education Conclave, the minister further said that in the first year of Modi 3.0, India has made notable progress in the education sector, with a strong focus on infrastructure, inclusivity, and modernisation.

"Education has always been a key pillar and major attraction for India's youth," he said.

Highlighting the significance of futuristic education while preserving traditional foundations, the Union Minister emphasised that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has emerged as a visionary framework, shaping the future of learning in India.

"The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has emerged as a visionary framework, shaping the future of learning in the country. With nearly 30 crore students between the ages of 5 and 23, India's education reforms hold immense significance. The NEP aims to blend traditional values with futuristic goals, with technology at its core," he said.

"Encouragingly, its impact is now showing positive results. The National Education Policy (NEP) is effectively balancing tradition and innovation, nurturing strong roots while preparing students for the future."