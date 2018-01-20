Class 12 Student Shoots School Principal Dead In Haryana Police said the boy's father is a financier and the pistol used in the incident belonged to the father and is a licensed one.

372 Shares EMAIL PRINT The injured principal was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries Yamunanagar: A class 12 student of one of the leading schools of Haryana's Yamunanagar shot his principal dead because he had been recently suspended and expelled from the school.



Principal Ritu Chhabra was shot at thrice from a close range with a .32 bore gun by the student during a meeting with his parents in the premises of Swami Vivekanand Public School between 11.30 am and 12 noon.



Police told IANS that the licensed pistol belonged to his father.



"School staff, students and teachers caught the accused while he was trying to escape and handed him over to police," a senior police officer told IANS.



Prima facie investigations by the police suggest that the boy was accompanied by at least one of his friends.



More than five rounds were fired, triggering panic and horror among the school staff, teachers and students.



The injured principal was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.



(With inputs from PTI and IANS)



